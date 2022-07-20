Business owners in Tullow Co Carlow outline concerns over plans by AIB to go cashless at their local branch

Business owners in Tullow have been outlining their concerns over the plans by AIB to go cashless at the local branch.

It’s a move which will come into effect from the end of September and will mean the removal of the last ‘on-street’ ATM in the local town. (More here).

Tommy Hickson runs the local post office in Tullow and on KCLR Live earlier today he told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin that when he was notified about it initially he didn’t actually realise the ATM would be gone; “The AIB in Tullow would have been a very busy bank and now you take it if the ATM goes off the street there, there’s only the ATMs now available in the shops and if we have to we won’t be able to keep the cash in our machines and I asked this morning of my AIB relationship manager ‘what is the situation with buying some cash to put in the ATM?’ and it’s going to cost 45c per so that makes it just unviable”.

Robin Johnson runs a business in the town and on the same programme said the move will have a big impact on some; “It’s not everybody has a card machine or has access to ATMs to get cards, people just like to have cash in their pocket like kids going to school and everything else, you know if the kids are going on a school tour and they need money for it you can’t send them in with an ATM card”.