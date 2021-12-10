KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Callan-Thomastown area has highest incidence rate of covid in Kilkenny
The Callan-Thomastown area currently has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Co. Kilkenny.
Figures published for the fortnight up to midnight on Tuesday puts the electoral area with a rate of 1 thousand 727 per 100 thousand population.
438 cases were confirmed there in that time frame.
Kilkenny city on 1 thousand 582 and Piltown on 1 thousand 541 are also above the national average rate with 458 and 329 positive cases respectively during those 2 weeks.
The Castlecomer area’s the only one in the county with a below average rate with 276 cases reported there.