Calls are being made for people locally to avail of the free catch-up Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccination.

68 cases of measles have been logged in Ireland recently with 15 others awaiting confirmation.

In a bid to curb the spread, the aim is to ensure more than 95% have had the shot.

We told earlier this week how children under the age of five can get their jab from their GP while those aged between five and 46 years are invited to walk-in clinics which are running for the month of July, including in Kilkenny on Tuesdays and beginning a Thursday run in Carlow today.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been chatting with Patricia McQuillan, Director of Nursing with the Regional Vaccination Programme for South East Community Healthcare – if you missed that on The KCLR Daily this morning, listen back here;