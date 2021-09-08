Calls to avoid the N76 Callan Kilkenny Road this evening after a three-car crash

Motorists are being advised to avoid the N76 Callan Kilkenny Road this evening.

Three cars have collided just before 5pm close to the Duggan Steel plant at Tullamaine.

Three cars are involved but it’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.

Traffic’s been held up in both directions while diversions are in place at Ballymack Cross and the Callan Bypass.

Gardaí are warning that all side routes too are expected to now be busier than usual.

They’re joined by local fire personnel and paramedics at the scene.

It’s one of the county’s busiest routes, in particular at this time of the day.

Added to that, the Rás na mBan cyclists too are in the area.