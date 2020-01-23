Car involved in M8 crash in Kilkenny had been stolen

The M8 motorway is still closed (12:40) between Junctions 4 and 5, southbound following an earlier crash between a lorry and two cars near Urlingford.

Gardaí have confirmed one of the cars involved in the incident was stolen, and one man has been arrested.

They say there are no serious injuries, but the scene is being examined now.

Fog is hampering efforts to get the motorway back open.

That stretch, between Urlingford and Two-Mile-Borris, will likely remain closed for some time yet.