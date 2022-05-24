Catriona Carey continued to drive around Kilkenny while disqualified even after being caught twice by Gardai

Catriona Carey continued to openly drive around Kilkenny with no license or insurance even after being caught twice by Gardai.

That’s according to the makers of a documentary who filmed the former Kilkenny Camogie and Ireland hockey star driving while disqualified in January this year.

The 44-year-old with an address at Weir View Hill in Kilkenny was given a suspended jail sentence and a four-year driving ban in Kilkenny District Court on Monday after being caught by Gardai in November and December 2021.

An ‘RTE Investigates’ highlighted an alleged scam, which is now being investigated by Gardai, where vulnerable people at risk of losing their homes claim to have been conned out of hundreds of thousands of Euro.

Journalist on the programme Paul Murphy says they saw no sign that she had been put off the road when they were trying to get her to speak to them during filming and even the interview they broadcast showed her driving off in her distinctive white BMW.