Carlow and Kilkenny Businesses win big at Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards

Arán Bakery & Bistro was the big winner at the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards after they were named supreme champion.

They also picked up awards for the best in Leinster and also best in county Kilkenny.

Other gold silver and bronze winners from Kilkenny include Callan Bacon, Goatsbridge Fish Processors Ltd, Lekker Food Collection, Lisduggan Farm Foods, Natures Oils & Sauces, River Kings Holistic, and The Fig Tree Restaurant .

In Carlow, The Village Dairy was named Best in the County.

While other winners include Jump Juice, Seerys, Sunshine Juice Ltd and The Chocolate Garden of Ireland.