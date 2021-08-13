Carlow and Kilkenny county councils set dates for bulky waste drop-offs

Carlow and Kilkenny county councils have set dates for you to drop-off your bulky waste items.

In South Kilkenny, the Granny Recycling Centre operates a one-day event on Friday, 20th August while the Dunmore Civic Amenity Site will run across that date and the next too, Saturday, 21st August.

In Carlow, the Powerstown Civic Amenity Site has its drop-off from Tuesday 24th August to Saturday 28th August.

