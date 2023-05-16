Carlow and Kilkenny local authority water service workers to strike next month

Local authority water service workers in Carlow and Kilkenny are going on strike next month.

SIPTU have served notice of industrial action on the 7th and 8th of June, that could see water shortages and boil water notices if staff aren’t monitoring water quality.

They want the councils to keep to their promises that workers will be able to keep their full pay and condition regardless of whether they move to Uisce Eireann or not.

SIPTU organiser Brendan O Brien says they just want what the local authorities have already promised.

“It was made explicitly clear that those workers who chose to remain in their local authority would maintain their terms of condition of employment and the value of their earnings,” says Brendan.