Carlow and Kilkenny to be lashed by rain tonight

Carlow and Kilkenny are set to be lashed by rain tonight.

Met Eireann’s issued a Status Yellow warning for the two counties as well as Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Tipperary, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It kicks in at 11pm and continues to 6pm tomorrow, Wednesday (9th March) with heavy falls of rain, showing as sleet or snow in spots at times, with localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

Despite a number of fallen trees locally today, both counties managed to escape the worst of the last warning (see here).

But Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather’s been telling our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live what we can likely expect: