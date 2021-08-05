Carlow and Kilkenny will get to brighten up their appearances under their streetscape allocations according to local TD

Carlow and Kilkenny will get to brighten up their appearances under their streetscape allocations, so says a local FF TD.

As part of a €7 million rural improvement plan announced by Minister Heather Humphreys yesterday, Kilkenny’s getting €260,000 and Carlow €220,000 to help property owners in qualifying towns and villages to improve their shopfronts. (More here).

Deputy John McGuinness says this will help update both counties, telling KCLR News “Both allocations will assist each county in presenting the streetscape in a modern dynamic way to deal with the Covid issues and also to brighten up the appearance and attractiveness of the urban centres so it’s positive news and it will be money well received by both local authorities”.

He adds “Local authorities firstly apply to government and they get the funding then as per this announcement and then each county will have its own plans in relation to the areas of priority, where it wants to target to spend this money to either improve lacklustre streetscape or indeed to improve the area for tourism purposes or indeed to take a local initiative”.