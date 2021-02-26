Carlow based HaloCare appoints former NMH Master to its board

The former Master of the National Maternity Hospital’s been appointed to the board of HaloCare.

The Carlow-headquartered company was set up late last year by David Walsh, Niall Kelly and Dr Johnny Walker. (More on that here).

It’s aim is to merge smart technology installed in the home with professional care teams and medical monitoring to assist older and vulnerable people living in their own homes.

This week they’ve announced that Dr Rhona Mahony, who was master of the NMH from 2012 to 2018, will join them in their quest.

Dr Mahony also currently serves on the boards of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and the Little Museum of Dublin, as well as on the advisory board of Trinity Business School.