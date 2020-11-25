20 jobs announced locally as new Carlow company launches

20 jobs are being created in Carlow with the launch of a new start-up that claims to offer revolutionary solution to senior home care.

HaloCare’s been established by David Walsh, Niall Kelly and Dr Johnny Walker.

They say Covid restrictions spurred the setting-up of the company which is being launched today and uses cutting edge technology to enable older people to live a safer, more independent, and better quality of life for longer in their own homes.

Aim is to offer a suite of intelligent technologies supported by live, expert medical support to provide peace of mind for users and their support group.

20 positions have been created immediately with additional employees to be recruited throughout 2021, across installation, the Care Hub and in R&D as the company focuses on developing new technologies that will predict the likelihood of a fall or other incident based on the person’s movements around the home.

In welcoming the launch, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a truly challenging time for people across Ireland and has highlighted the importance of care in the community. It is heartening to see new, innovative and forward-thinking solutions such as HaloCare emerge from the crisis. I welcome and encourage the ambition of companies like HaloCare which promises wider and deeper support for older and vulnerable people in our society”.

HaloCare CEO David Walsh says “There’s a forgotten middle-ground of aging people in our society: those who are too fit and healthy for nursing home facilities, but nevertheless need a little extra support to enable them to continue living independently in their own homes”.

He adds “There’s always a worry for older people living alone; what if they have complications or fall in the middle of the night or indeed other times when there’s no one there to help. Professional homecare providers do a fantastic job but often limited to an hour or two per day. Innovative technology like HaloCare, with 24/7 real-time support, can play a positive and significant role for the remaining 22 hours. The HaloCare solution is there to support caregivers and we are committed to creating a better future for older people”.

And in conclusion, Mr Walsh notes “We are passionate about protecting the independence and dignity of older people, allowing them to ‘age in place’ and continue to enjoy their day-to-day lives supported by innovative and cutting edge technology and round-the-clock access to assistance should they need it.”

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise, Carlow Local Enterprise Office, added, “We are delighted to support David Walsh and Niall Kelly, two of Carlow’s most successful entrepreneurs who created valuable employment for hundreds of people in Carlow with Netwatch. It is fantastic to see innovation at the heart of their new enterprise and that once again they have chosen to headquarter in Carlow.

“The launch of HaloCare has once again shown the strength of Carlow as a centre for innovation. It has also shown the agility of Carlow LEO to support entrepreneurs to quickly get their businesses up and running so they can take advantage of market opportunities. We look forward to working with HaloCare to help foster and grow another business success for the county.”

After a number of successful trials, HaloCare is today being rolled out to new customers.

More information can be found on www.halocaregroup.com