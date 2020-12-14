Carlow council postpones monthly meeting following death of much-loved engineer

Grief-stricken and heartbroken – that’s how the wider Carlow community is left following the death of Ger O’Brien.

His beloved Tullow Rugby Club yesterday marked his contribution to them while former council colleagues of the senior executive engineer have also been paying tributes to the family man.

Today’s meeting of the local authority’s been postponed to December 21 while all Council Offices will be closed to the public tomorrow (Tuesday, 15th December) and the flag will be flown at half-mast at County Hall.

Funeral details can be found here