Carlow Councillor calls for local authority meetings to be streamed online

Councillors shouldn’t be afraid of doing their work out in the open.

That’s according to People Before profit’s Adrienne Wallace

She is bringing a motion next week calling for the online streaming of council meetings.

“So many decisions are made in council meetings that affect peoples lives and their locality, however it is often hard to find out what’s been said and how elected reps are voting. As it stands there are needless barrier to members of the public who want to find out exactly what happens in these meetings and we must change that. Transparency International ranked Carlow Council 26 out of 31 in terms of its transparency, with an overall rating of 46% so there is clearly room for improvement.”

Councillor Wallace has been telling KCLR that she’s meeting some resistence for the move from other councillors:

“Some of the feedback I’m getting currently from Councillors is that they’re afraid a certain clip could be edited and it won’t make them look in a favourable light. But I just think it’s not about your image, it’s not about how you look”