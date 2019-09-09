Carlow Councillor raises concerns that new bus service planned for the town might not happen

There are fears plans for a new bus service for Carlow Town might never happen.

Councillor John Cassin will be calling on the council at today’s monthly meeting to formally request the National Transport Authority appear before members and explain what’s going on.

More than a year ago, it was announced it would be going ahead with two routes through the town, but now it’s apparently in competition with other counties for the service.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Cassin says there are questions that need to be answered.