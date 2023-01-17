Carlow Councillor Tommy Kinsella says stretch of Barrow Track in St Mullins is “outrageous” with potholes

A Carlow Councillor has described the condition of a stretch of the Barrow Track in St Mullins as outrageous.

Tommy Kinsella appealed to the council executive yesterday to make representation to Waterways Ireland for repairs to be carried out.

He claims there are thousands of potholes along a two-kilometre stretch of the track and it’s reached the point where residents and businesses are suffering; “Three people live down there apart from the two of them and there’s one business and he’s in the position now where couriers or postmen won’t go down it’s so bad, I did it myself the other day, it’s absolutely outrageous, there’s thousands of potholes in it”.