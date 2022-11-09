Carlow Councillor William Patton says communities shouldn’t be afraid of welcoming Ukrainians

A local councillor says communities in Carlow and Kilkenny should not be afraid of welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

There are some fears that local hotels are being taken over to house people fleeing the Russian invasion with a loss of social hubs for residents.

But Labour Cllr William Patton says the set up in the community centre in Ballon is a great example of what can be achieved:

“The community of Ballon just opened their hearts and invited people into their community and they decided as a community that Ballon Community Centre would become a sort of place of refuge, as a temporary place for Ukrainians to come,” said William.