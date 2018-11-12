Carlow County Council to look at reducing noise pollution

Plans to reduce noise pollution in Carlow will be brought before the council today.

However, they won’t cover loud neighbours or children – just extreme sounds created by the likes of road or rail traffic, and industrial works.

A number of specific areas have been identified and included within the ‘noise mapping’ for Carlow.

Those areas include the M9, N80 & Carlow Town’s Dublin Street, Burrin Street, between Tullow Street & Kennedy Avenue, the R417, Kennedy Avenue between Potato Market & Barrack Street, Barrack Street itself, Dublin Road, Kilkenny Road, south of the slip road, the Royal Oak Road at Bagenalstown & Tullow Street in Carlow at the Barrack Street junction.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cathaoirleach of the Council, Brian O’Donoghue says if they approve the plans today, those living in these areas will then get a chance to have your say.