Carlow County fire crews battling blazes this morning
It's as the country's under a Status Orange wildfire warning
The first, on Mount Leinster, was extinguished at 2am.
But units from Bagenalstown just before 6am were alerted to another at Tomduff.
Stay tuned to KCLR Live when Eimear Ní Bhraonáin will be joined by Carlow’s Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll.