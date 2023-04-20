KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow County fire crews battling blazes this morning

It's as the country's under a Status Orange wildfire warning

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace20/04/2023
Image: Carlow County Fire and Rescue, Facebook

Carlow fire crews have been battling blazes this morning.

The first, on Mount Leinster, was extinguished at 2am.

But units from Bagenalstown just before 6am were alerted to another at Tomduff.

It’s as the country’s in the grips of a Status Orange wildfire warning.

Stay tuned to KCLR Live when Eimear Ní Bhraonáin will be joined by Carlow’s Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll.
Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace20/04/2023