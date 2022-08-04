Carlow expected to benefit from Glenveagh Properties’ acquisition of Wicklow-based firm Harmony

Carlow is expected to benefit from news that Glenveagh Properties has acquired a Wicklow-based firm.

Arklow timber manufacturers Harmony are to be part of the Glenveagh family once the deal has been approved.

It’s understood it could boost job prospects locally even further with Glenveagh already in the process of establishing a base in Carlow Town.

The company was confirmed last year as the new owner of the Braun site where the plan is to operate a timber production facility. (See here).