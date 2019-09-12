Carlow firefighters represent Ireland at World Rescue Challenge in France

Carlow Firefighters are representing Ireland on the world stage today.

The local team are competing at the World Rescue Challenge in La Rochelle, France.

They will be competing against teams from all over the world including USA, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Brazil, Paraguay as well as teams from all over Europe.

They’ll be faced with various Road Traffic Collision and Trauma scenarios over the next 4 days.

The opening ceremony was on last night with the results announced on Sunday evening.