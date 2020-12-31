Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Carlow Gardai appeal for witnesses following burglary of trailer

Gardai are appealing for help in solving a number of crimes in Carlow & Kilkenny over the Christmas period.

The first happened in the Rathvinden area of Leighlinbridge between December 23 and 29.

A trailer was taken from a residence there.  Sgt Ted Hughes has the details: It is a red double axle trailer and it was full of sand when it was taken. Anyone with information can contact your local garda station.

