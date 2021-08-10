Carlow Gardaí seeking witnesses to incidents of criminal damage in Bagenalstown and College Green

Carlow Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two separate incidents of criminal damage over the weekend.

A homeowner in Pairc Mhuire in Bagenalstown returned on Friday night to find the front window of his house smashed. It happened between 10pm and midnight.

Then on Sunday at around 4pm the front passenger side window of a silver Volkswagen Polo had been damaged while parked in the driveway of a house in College Green.