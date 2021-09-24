Carlow has country’s second-highest percentage of adults vaccinated against Covid-19 while Kilkenny has seventh lowest uptake

Carlow has the country’s second-highest percentage of adults who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the HSE, 98.8% of those aged over 18 in the county had at least one jab by September 15 with Waterford the only county higher, on 99.7%.

The rest of the South East, Wexford and Tipperary, make up the top four with the remaining regional spot, Kilkenny, recording the seventh-lowest take-up in the country at 90.8% – below the national average of 91%.

But all are still above the European Union’s overall figure of 79%.

