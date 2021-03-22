Carlow has the lowest proportion of people staying local during lockdown

There’s been an increase in the number of people staying local, according to latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

The proportion of people remaining with 10 kilometres of their home has increased by almost 2% to nearly 68%.

The data from the CSO is correct up to the 12th of March and shows an increase in the number of people remaining in their locality in every county.

The smallest rise was in Leitrim, which was by half a percent, while Sligo has the largest rise of 2.5%.

Dublin remains the county with the highest proportion of people staying within 10 kilometres of their home with 80% not moving too much, however the CSO says access to services within the city as a reason for the lack of movement.

Carlow now has the lowest proportion of people staying local with just more than half not leaving 10 kilometres of their home according to the figures.

However, as we outlined earlier this month those figures mark an increase of 1.8% in terms of the county’s compliance, with Kilkenny up 1.4% (More on that here).

The CSO has compiled the data by examining mobile phone usage from Three Ireland.