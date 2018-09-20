Carlow looks set to host the 2019 National Ploughing Championships

With Kilkenny and Carlow both rumoured of late to take the National Ploughing Championships from Screggan, it’s the latter who looks set to host the competition for the next three years.

With official word pending, Carlow Kilkenny TD Pat Deering let the cat out of the bag on Thursday at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore.

“It’s a good location and there’s been a lot of work done”, said Deering on Thursday afternoon.

“There was an opportunity a few years ago to bring it to Carlow and it didn’t transpire.2

“But, a lot of work has been done.”

“[That’s] my understanding from speaking to people directly involved, for identifying the actual site, bringing the farmers on board and all the organisations on board in the local area.”

Official word is expected later on Thursday afternoon following the results of the National Ploughing Championship events.

The last visit to the region was Kilkenny in 2008 with the September show stopping off in Cuffesgrange for one year. It has been hosted at the Screggan site since 2016.

With the trend now for a county to host the event for three years, Carlow can look forward to welcoming crowds to the Ploughing through 2022.

A close history with Carlow

87 years strong this year, the three-day agricultural ‘festival’ made its first visit to Carlow’s Oakpark in February 1938.

Almost thirty years later, the Championships were held in Tullow, moving to October in 1967. Oakpark again hosted the annual event in 1988, the first of a three year sting, with stops again in Carlow in 1996 and Tullow (2006).

In recent years the event has grown to attract close to 300,000 visitors. The economic benefit is believed to be over €10m across the championship dates.

Weather impacts this year’s Championships

This year’s event saw the first ever single day cancellation as Storm Ali took hold in advance of Wednesday (Day 2).

While the actual ploughing element continued, thousands of attendees had to be turned back before lunchtime yesterday.

Business returned to normal on Thursday morning with a fourth day added for this Friday to compensate, a date usually reserved for World events.

Story developing.