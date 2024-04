Those working at a Carlow hotel have expressed excitement at hosting a screen star.

Well-known actress Judith Chapman has apparently been staying at the Seven Oaks Hotel.

The South Carolina woman’s known for The Young and The Restless as well as famed 1970/80s series’ of The Incredible Hulk, Magnum PI and more.

She’s also featured in 2000 film 28 Days as well as The Sweetest Thing from 2002.

General Manager there Michael Walsh has been updating KCLR News’ Edwina Grace;