Carlow IT has been granted funding for upcoming science festival

Thirty-five thousand euro in government funding has be granted to the UREKA Science & Technology Festival at Carlow IT.

It’s part of an overall allocation of nearly half a million euro for thirteen events across the country as part of national Science Week in November.

There will be active learning workshops, interactive seminars, talks, exhibitions, and demonstrations of science principles, apparatus and equipment.

There will also be a STEM themed cake competition, STEM debates & a movie viewing of a STEM topic between the 10th and 17th of the month.

Teagasc has also been awarded twenty-six thousand euro for it’s Festival of Farming & Food which will host targeted events in Carlow, Kilkenny and other counties.