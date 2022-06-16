Carlow Kilkenny FF TD John McGuinness calls on Health Department head to appear before Finance Committee

The Government Department in charge of signing off on civil service secondments was not aware of arrangements being made for Tony Holohan to move to a job at Trinity College while keeping his CMO salary.

That’s what emerged at a meeting of the John McGuinness-Chaired Finance Committee yesterday.

Officials from the Dept of Public Expenditure and Reform appeared before the committee as it continues to investigate the botched plan which was cancelled after the controversy that followed its announcement.

Deputy McGuinness has been telling KCLR that the head of the Health Department needs to appear before the committee to clear all this up.

