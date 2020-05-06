Carlow/Kilkenny Green TD expects they will form coalition with Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael

The local Green TD says the disquiet in his party won’t stop a government being formed.

Malcom Noonan says he thinks a coalition will be put together after Eamon Ryan agreed to start negotiations with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael tomorrow (Thursday).

There has been huge resistance within the Greens to going into government with the two larger parties.

But Deputy Noonan says there’s unrest in the other parties too – and they will just have to find a way to reassure their members.

“This is something we have to do. We have a duty to the country to put a Government together once we are elected to Dáil Eireann”.