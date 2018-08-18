Carlow & Kilkenny Roses to feature on TV Monday night

Both local Roses have made it through to the television judging section of the Rose of Tralee.

Carlow’s Shauna Rae Lacey and Kilkenny’s Helena Hughes have survived the cut as the 57 Roses in Tralee for the festival have been whittled down to the 32 that will be appearing on tv either on Monday or Tuesday night.

Presenter Daithi Ó Se broke the news to Edward Hayden on KCLR.

It’s now been confirmed that both Shauna and Helena will be appearing on the first night of the Live broadcast from the Festival Dome on Monday.