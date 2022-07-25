Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor to meet with Tusla this week to discuss advancing plans for the Carlow Women’s Refuge

A local TD says she will be meeting with Tusla this week about advancing plans for Carlow Women’s refuge.

Minister Helen McEntee told KCLR recently that it’s likely to be 2024 before the facility gets off the ground.

But in the meantime, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says progress is being made.

She’s been telling KCLR News; “I have a meeting with Tusla this week but I’m also meeting with all the other different agencies, we’re all working together, Carlow County Council now will work with the committee and it’s about finding a premises now at this stage or else even looking at buildings but I do hope we, you know, maybe look at buying one because it will be quicker but the funding is there for it, we are meeting, we are going to keep pushing this as strong as we can to get it done as quick as we can because we need to make sure that it’s not going to be too long and that was the biggest issue from people I’ve been talking to”.

