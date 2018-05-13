Carlow/Kilkenny TD John McGuinness backs calls for criminal investigation into Cervical Check scandal

The HSE seems to have put itself before the women it was supposed to have been serving.

The words of Carlow/Kilkenny Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness who says he hopes there will be a criminal investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal.

This week saw the resignation of Tony O’Brien as head of the HSE which Deputy McGuinness says was well overdue.

Speaking to KCLR News he says unnecessary tragedy has been caused and we have to make sure that those responsible are held accountable.