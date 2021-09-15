Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness now looks likely to avoid a suspension if absent for tonight’s vote

It now looks like John McGuinness will avoid a suspension for being absent for the vote on a motion of no confidence in Simon Coveney.

The local TD is understood to have a pairing arrangement in place for the important vote.

The Taoiseach said an automatic six-month suspension from the party would be applied if TD’s didn’t support the Foreign Affairs Minister. (See here).

However Political correspondent with the Irish Mirror Ciara Phelan from Carlow says it seems Deputy McGuinness won’t face sanctions.

Listen back to her conversation with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live earlier here: