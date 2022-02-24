Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow will all have a part to play in S.E.T.U., not just Waterford according to Minister Simon Harris

The Higher Education Minister says he was just being logical and honest when he announced this week that Waterford will be the Headquarters of the South East Technological University.

The revelation was made on Monday (see here) as details of the first Governing body were announced ahead of its opening on the 1st of May.

However, it seems to have prompted some concerns locally about IT Carlow’s role in the partnership.

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning Minister Harris said he was simply providing clarity.

He added that Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow will also have a part to play and he says it’s important to look beyond county pride.

