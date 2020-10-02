Carlow Local Enterprise Office team with KCLR for new business competition

Businesses in Carlow are in with a chance of winning a substantial promotion toolkit.

The Local Enterprise Office has teamed up with KCLR for ‘The Business Box’, a series of PR & Marketing support programmes designed for small & medium sized enterprises across the county.

There’s also the chance to win the Business Box Bonus – €4,000 worth of advertising here on KCLR.

County Council CEO Kathleen Holohan says its a great opportunity noting “This is another exciting programme that will give businesses an opportunity to avail of the expertise of yourselves in KCLR & the staff in the local enterprise office and obviously then there’s the opportunity for somebody to win the prize of €4,000 to help in terms of promoting their business”.

She adds “I think it’s reallyl important at this time that people support local businesses, even if that is with online shopping that they do their online shopping with Carlow businesses it’s really important that we support one another during this really difficult time”.

Commenting on how to take part , Pauline Hoctor, Senior Enterprise Development Officer with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office said “The programme is highly subsided and only costs €10 per participant to enrol. There are 7 different, highly relevant topics covered and they will be delivered online offering easy access to local business, added to that is the chance to win an amazing €4000 advertising package from KCLR. Any business that attends any element of the programme will be offered the opportunity to pitch for this excellent prize”

While KCLR CEO John Purcell says “This initiative is very timely, marketing and PR skills have never been more important, getting the right message out to your customers is so valuable “ Purcell continued to say, “ We are very excited to be supporting the €4000 advertising package here at KCLR a fantastic prize that will really allow a local business to get their message out to the community”

Supporting the launch of the programme, Cllr. Tom O’Neill, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said “Christmas 2020 is going to be such an important time for the Retail and Business Community in County Carlow in terms of commercial activity and I’m delighted that we as a Council are working with KCLR in supporting the business community in this way”.

All companies must be based in County Carlow to participate in the programme – for bookings and further information see www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call 059/9129783.