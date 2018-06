A Carlow man in Australia has helped his workplace to win a prestigious award.

Kevin McSteen from Castlewood Gardens in Carlow Town is Restaurant Manager with Melbourne fine-dining eaterie Attica.

It’s been named top restaurant in Australasia at the Best 50 awards in Spain where it’s also been ranked 20th in the world.

Kevin’s been telling KCLR News that he’s delighted with their win.