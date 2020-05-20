Carlow man who battled Covid-19 back home with family

A Carlow Covid survivor says he has no memory of the worst part of his illness.

64 year-old Christy Williamson spent three weeks on a ventilator in St Luke’s Hospital where he was critically ill.

Yesterday he got to return home to his family after being transferred to the District Hospital in Carlow last week

He told The Way It Is that all he knows about his treatment is what he’s been told by the nurses.

And Christy says his brush with the virus has reminded him what is important in life.