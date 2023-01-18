KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow man who died in workplace accident in Kerry named as Patrick O’Toole
Patrick O'Toole from Shangarry in Myshall died in hospital in Cork following the incident in Killarney
The Carlow man in his 50’s killed in a workplace accident in Kerry on Monday has been named locally as Patrick O’Toole.
The haulier from Shangarry in Myshall died in hospital in Cork following the incident in Killarney early on Monday morning.
The Health & Safety Authority is investigating the matter.
His funeral takes place later this week.