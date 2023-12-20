Carlow mourning the loss of popular academic and athlete Cormac Kinsella

Tributes are being paid to a popular academic and athlete from Co Carlow who died in a car crash in Galway earlier this week.

Cormac Kinsella from Ballon was confirmed as the person at the centre of the fatal single-vehicle incident on the N59 Moycullen Road, close to Galway city, just after 5am on Monday morning.

Ballon National School issued the following message this morning to those involved with the school; “On behalf of the staff and the wider school community, we wish to extend our heartfelt sympathy to Aisling and Michael Kinsella and family, on the sad passing of their beloved son Cormac our past pupil and brother of Grace in 6th class. We will remember him fondly this morning at our school mass. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Linda Kenny is Chairperson of the Burren Rangers and has been telling our Edwina Grace about Cormac;