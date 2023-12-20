County Carlow community left devastated following death of Cormac Kinsella in a Galway road crash

The man who died in a road crash in Galway earlier this week has been named as a young Carlovian.

21-year-old Cormac Kinsella from Ballon was killed in the single car incident which happened just after 5am on Monday morning on the N59 Moycullen Road about 2kms from the city.

The medical student is well-known in sporting circles locally and was involved in Ballon/Rathoe Athletic Club as well as Burren Rangers GAA Club.

KCLR News understands his home community’s been devastated by his death.

His funeral details have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, in particular those who might have dashcam footage between 2:30am and 5am Monday morning, to contact them at Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.