Carlow MSD announces first female plant lead

MSD has announced their first female plant lead in Ireland will be at their Carlow site.

The healthcare company has promoted Marie Martin to plant manager locally with immediate effect.

Marie was one of MSD first employees when its Carlow operation in 2008 & has been described as an ‘integral part’ of the company’s growth.

It will have been the first time MSD has appointed a female site lead in the 50 years since they set up in Ireland.