Carlow not likely to get better signposting according to local tourism chief

Carlow’s not likely to get better signposting for people driving down the M7 motorway from Dublin.

That’s according to Carlow Tourism after previous attempts to have the town listed at the M9 junction failed.

Local Cllr Adrienne Wallace has been criticising the lack of visibility for the county but Transport Infrastructure Ireland look after the motorways and they have strict rules governing what appears on which signs. (More on that here).

Carlow Tourism CEO Eileen O’Rourke has been telling KCLR News “After a very detailed campaign extra signage was secured for Carlow, there is now and has been for a number of years, a very large sign that actually includes Carlow on that sign on the left-hand sign and that sign did help matters, yes more signage would be beneficial but it’s unlikely that will be achieved because of the rules surrounding the allocation on signage”.

She adds “Carlow County Council is liaising with TII in relation to those attractions, I also know that Altamount Gardens would have surpassed the footfall, the official footfall figures that are required which are 75,0000 for a visitor attraction to feature off the motorway, and they surpassed in 2020 with just over 76,500 visitors”.