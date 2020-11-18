Carlow outlet temporarily removes food & drinks offering while court case is being heard

Mr Price have been forced to stop selling food from their shop at the Barrow Valley Retail Park in Carlow.

Dunnes Stores have taken a case to the High Court and Mr Price has agreed to temporarily remove food and drinks from sale until the case has been heard.

The case is due to be heard later this month as Dunnes attempt to have Mr Price stopped from selling household goods, toiletries and other things they claim should be classed as groceries. (Read about that here).

Mr Price says the 28 full time jobs at their Carlow shop will be at risk if Dunnes are successful.