KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow students share delight in picking up a prize at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

They were one of four local schools across the two counties to be awarded

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace16/01/2024
Images and video: Tyndall College Carlow Insta

Some of the local winners at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition have been sharing their delight at picking up a prize.

Yesterday, we revealed how four schools across Carlow and Kilkenny brought home five awards between them from the RDS.

For Tyndall College there was huge excitement after their first entry to the competition proved victorious and there were jubilant scenes when they brought their win back to school;

Today, the winning students joined our Una ní Mhaoldhomhnaigh to tell her about it;

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace16/01/2024