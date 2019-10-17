Carlow Town Bus won’t be on the road until 2021

It’ll be at least 2021 before Carlow gets its Town Bus service.

Just last week Deputy Pat Deering told KCLR that the funding is there for the service with the hope that the two-router would be up & running next year.

At last evening’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, National Transport Authority personnel made a presentation to councillors.

Councillor John Cassin says they asked for a start date and were told 2021 at the earliest.