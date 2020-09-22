Carlow Town fire scene preserved ahead of technical examination this morning

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to what’s been termed a “suspicious” fire in Carlow Town last night.

Just before midnight a car was found ablaze at the Green Road Estate – a nearby house also appears to have been scorched in the incident.

KCLR News understands there may have been a number of children in the home at the time, but gardai could not confirm this.

They do say however that the scene’s been preserved for technical examination which will take place this morning.

And they’re calling on anybody who was in the area at the time & who may have information to contact them.