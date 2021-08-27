Carlow Town LEA still with highest fortnightly Covid-19 rate per population across Carlow and Kilkenny

Carlow Town Local Electoral Area continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 across Carlow and Kilkenny.

In the fortnight to Monday, a total of 548 positive tests were returned to the two counties.

Of these 108 were in Carlow Town and surrounds, giving that LEA a rate of 477 per 100,000 population.

It’s followed by Tullow on 413 (after 77 cases), Castlecomer on 390 (92), Piltown on 375 (80), Kilkenny City on 349 (101), Callan Thomastown on 264 (67) with Bagenalstown the lowest locally on a rate of 147 after 23 confirmations.

All are below the national average of 526 per 100,000 people.

