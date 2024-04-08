Lower Tullow Street in Carlow town’s closed this morning following an early morning fire.

Units from the area’s fire brigade were joined by Bagenalstown colleagues after being alerted to the blaze on the ground floor of a retail premises shortly after 3am.

Residents of apartments overhead were quickly evacuated and the situation was quickly brought under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The stretch between Doyle’s Corner and Potato Market will remain closed for a number of hours this morning.

Gardaí say they’re investigating an incident of criminal damage and fire at the premises which they say was hit by a car at approx 2:30am.

Significant damage was caused to the property.

Anybody who was in the area at the time is asked to contact them at Carlow town Garda Station on 059 913 66220.